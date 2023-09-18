Health ministry reports a reduction in client complaints Loop Jamaica

The Ministry of Health & Wellness reports a decrease in complaints regarding public health facilities, as noted through its Complaints Management System (CMS).

During the first quarter of the 2023/24 financial year, 225 complaints were processed by CMS, equal to 0.003 per cent of total patients served. This indicates that one patient reported a less-than-ideal experience for every 3,111 patients using the public health system.

Addressing this at the ministry’s quarterly press conference, Health & Wellness Minister Dr Christopher Tufton mentioned that “80 per cent of complaints can be traced back to incidents at hospitals, while 10 per cent relate to health centres and another 10 per cent involve private healthcare facilities.

The majority of cases originated from the Southeast Regional Health Authority (SERHA) facilities, with 106 cases making up 47 per cent. Meanwhile, NERHA, SRHA, and WRHA accounted for 18, 16 , and seven per cent respectively.

Among health facilities receiving the most complaints were Kingston Public (36,227 patients with 34 complaints), Spanish Town (23,567 patients with 25 complaints), St Ann’s Bay Regional (21,640 patients with 22 complaints), Princess Margaret (10,707 patients with 17 complaints), and Mandeville Regional (21,181 patients with 14 complaints during the quarter).

The Hope Institute, National Chest Hospital, and St. John Golding Rehabilitation Centre were the only facilities without any complaints during the review period.

To submit questions, concerns, compliments or complaints about public health facilities’ services, users can contact the Customer Care/Patient Affairs Department at any public health facility or email the Investigation & Enforcement Branch within the Standards & Regulation Division at [email protected].