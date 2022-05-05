Health Ministry targets 1,000 elective surgeries this year amid COVID | Loop Jamaica

With a significant backlog in elective surgeries, including for some cancers caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, the Ministry of Health and Wellness, through ‘CODE CARE’, is moving to have 1,000 surgical procedures done over the next 10 months.

At the height of the pandemic when hospital beds were overran, many surgeries were postponed, adding to the existing backlog.

The Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, said the ministry is moving to deal with the problem expeditiously. He was speaking Tuesday as he made his contribution to the 2022-2023 Sectoral Debate in the House of Representatives.

Among the elective surgeries for which there should be improved waiting times are cataracts, oral and sinus cancers.

“Since March 2020, many hospitals have had to suspend the normal processing of elective surgeries, which has resulted in the extension of the length of time that persons wait for these operations, sometimes up to two years,” Tufton acknowledged.

“One can only imagine the pain and suffering that those Jamaicans have to bear waiting for a procedure, but due to the COVID-19 priorities, cannot get this procedure done,” he added.

Tufton said the introduction of CODE CARE should ease that stress.

“Our special intervention this year, CODE CARE, will seek to do an additional 1,000 surgeries over the next 10 months to clear up most, if not all, backlogs,” the minister stated.

To reach that goal, he said the ministry will be working with healthcare professionals from the diaspora who visit Jamaica for special surgery sessions each year, to provide more efficient arrangements and access to hospital facilities, and target elective surgeries with the longest waiting times. Those surgeries include for arthroplasty, undescended testis and pterygium.

“We will do this in conjunction with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Foreign Trade and our missions overseas, as well as through our National Healthcare Enhancement Foundation,” Tufton indicated.

Also part of the strategy will be the provision of approximately $300 million to repair and, where necessary, maintain the island’s operating theatres “to operate more efficiently and longer hours to drive more throughput”.

This is in addition to partnering with private sector health facilities to provide surgery and recovery spaces to augment the existing public facilities.

“Many will say that long waits for elective surgeries in health facilities is not a new phenomenon, nor is it promulgated by the advent of COVID-19. This is true. However, COVID-19 has exacerbated the problem to a level where an immediate intervention must be implemented,” said Tufton.

“As we build out the health facilities and expand the capacities of our major hospitals, we will begin to see the reduction in many of these challenges. As we build out our resilience pathway, as outlined in the Vision for Health 2030 ten-year strategic plan, we will also be able to provide greater access and a wider range of services to the Jamaican people,” he added.