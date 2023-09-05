Health Ministry to host a Weekend of Wellness Loop Jamaica

Health Ministry to host a Weekend of Wellness


The Ministry of Health & Wellness will celebrate Caribbean Wellness Day with a Weekend of Wellness (WOW) from September 8-10, 2023. This series of health and wellness activities is open to the public.

To kick off the weekend, the ministry will host a Vitality Fest on Friday, September 8, from 9am to 2pm at Knutsford Boulevard in New Kingston. The event focuses on fitness, food, and wellness checks–including BMI, blood sugar, and blood cholesterol. Attendees can enjoy fitness sessions, food sampling, a lunch hour concert, and giveaways.

The WOW continues on Saturday, September 9 from 4pm to 8pm with a Sweat Fest in partnership withthe University of Technology, Jamaica. Participants can join a 3K Fun Walk/Run, tackle an obstacle course, and exercise with Sweet Energy Fitness and Body by Kurt. The event is free and does not require pre-registration.

The weekend will conclude with an invitation-only brunch for senior officials from government and corporate entities to promote healthy eating in workplaces. Caribbean Wellness Day (CWD) is a regional effort to combat NCDs, initiated by the Caribbean Community as part of the Port of Spain Declaration.

