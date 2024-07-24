Health Ministry welcomes talks with nurses on training support

Senior officials from the Ministry of Health and Wellness today convened discussions with the Nurses’ Association of Jamaica (NAJ) on efforts for collaboration and training support to improve health service delivery and increase human resources for health.

The talks ensued during a courtesy visit from executives of the NAJ and student nurses who are finalists of the LASCO/NAJ Nurse of the Year award even as the ministry recognises July as Healthcare Workers Appreciation Month.

During the visit, Minister of Health and Wellness, Dr Christopher Tufton, invited recommendations from the NAJ in relation to training collaboration programmes and upskilling of local nurses.

“We have to find a different approach to make sure we are well staffed, and to fill spaces where we have gaps,” the minister said.

Also featured among the discussions were the ongoing infrastructural development of public health facilities and the concomitant need for more specialist nursing staff.

“We are creating opportunities to collaborate around training, even for our own senior nurses to become faculty so that we can see the profession being populated with more people,” said Tufton.

The ministry has in recent times ramped up efforts concerning expansion of healthcare worker training in Jamaica, including the possible exchange of faculty members such as nurse educators.

Jamaica is exploring collaborations with Nigeria and the Philippines for the recruitment of nurses, in response to the shortage of specialist nurses in the island.

To shore up its complement of human resources for health, the ministry has also opened applications for the Barry Wint Scholarship which will dedicate $500 million for health-related studies. Of the allotment, $75 million is for healthcare workers in the public health system.