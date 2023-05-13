Health Ministry’s Standards & Regulation Division now ISO Certified Loop Jamaica

The Standards & Regulation Division (SRD) of the Ministry of Health & Wellness has earned International Organisation for Standardisation (ISO) certification, marking a shift in its level of operational efficiency and the quality of its service delivery to the public.

The team has earned that certification for their Product Registration, Import Permit, and Health Facilities Registration processes, having completed the implementation of the ISO 9001 Quality Management System – the world’s most popular international standard and which sets an entity apart as one that delivers on high-quality service to its customers.

The announcement was made on Thursday, May 11 (2023) at a luncheon hosted by the Health & Wellness Ministry for the official handover of the certificate.

“With this certification, we are saying to Jamaicans and to the world at large that our business processes and procedures meet customer expectations.

This is a marker that we are transforming our business landscape in the area of health and wellness, with our processes optimised and a heightened focus on customer satisfaction,” said Minister of State in the Ministry, Mrs. Juliet Cuthbert-Flynn while speaking at the luncheon.

“When members of the public approach the Pharmaceutical and Regulatory Affairs Branch for the purpose of product registration, import permits ormedical facilities registration, the customer experience is heightened, especially through efficiency in turnaround time and digitalisation of the registration process,” added the Minister of State.

The permanent secretary, Dunstan Bryan had high praise for the Standards team.

“The journey has been strenuous, peppered by a variety of hurdles to scale. Yet from the very beginning, the team at Standards & Regulation has demonstrated a clear commitment to meeting the ISO standards and to earning the designationthey now enjoy,” he said.

The permanent secretary also attested to the fact that the public can now anticipate more efficient service delivery, with the necessary processes in place “to identify risks and opportunities, avoid recurrent problems, improve employee performance, and enhance the responsiveness of Standards & Regulation”.