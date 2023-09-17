Health officials going all-out against mosquitoes in St Mary Loop Jamaica

Health officials in St Mary are stepping up their vector control efforts amid concerns that the island could face a possible dengue fever outbreak.

The parish has recorded some four cases of the mosquito-borne disease so far this year, according to Medical Officer of Health in the parish, Dr Tamara Henry.

In addressing Thursday’s monthly meeting of the St Mary Municipal Corporation, Henry said of the cases recorded so far, two are males and two females.

“We’ve seen a distribution regards to age where our zero-to-four-years cohort… (represents) 25 per cent of the cases, and persons in the general working population (represent) 50 per cent of our cases,” she outlined.

Henry reminded councillors and other officials at the meeting that over the past 10 years, the island has not had any Dengue Type 2 case.

“Remember there are four strains of dengue; (type) 1, 2, 3 and 4. And once you have been infected with one strain, you’re never going to be infected again (with that strain), but every subsequent infection of a new strain causes the symptoms to be worse,” she informed.

In the last dengue outbreak in 2019, Henry said health officials saw predominantly Dengue Type 1 and 3 cases.

“Now what we’re seeing coming back into the country is (dengue) Type 2,” Henry said, echoing information revealed by Health and Wellness Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, earlier last week.

Meanwhile, the St Mary Health Department has now permanently employed “an additional 16 insect inspectors”, with three more applications to be processed later this month, according to Chief Public Health Inspector, Rupert Stephens, who also addressed the municipal meeting on Thursday.

Stephens said the increased staff “will bring the total number of insect inspectors, as they are now called, to 24, which includes five insect inspectors we permanently had.”

He added that, “These persons have been deployed across the parish with their primary role to search and destroy mosquito-breeding sites in residential (areas) and other premises.”