Health probe launched after 9 students at popular school fall ill Loop Jamaica

Principal of the John Rollins Success Primary School in St James Yvonne Wisdom has revealed that there were nine occurrences of vomiting by students at the institution on Friday.

She stated that a teacher was also reportedly vomiting at the school.

The school called in the St James Health Department to determine what was behind the cause of the vomiting which started during a maths presentation at the school Friday morning.

Parents responded to the call to collect the affected children.

Wisdom said classes were not disrupted by the cases of vomiting at the school.

The school is now awaiting a report from the St James Health Department regarding their findings on the issue.