Health warning as J’cans clean up after heavy rains Loop Jamaica

The Ministry of Health & Wellness has issued a release calling on Jamaicans to follow a number of precautions and to monitor their children following the passage of the rain associated with Cyclone number 22.

According to health authorities conditions immediately after a disaster are likely to cause a rapid increase in the population of insects and rodents. This is due to collections of large water bodies and debris in the environment.

Part of the advisory called on members of the public to avoid going outside, especially in areas that were still flooded.If going outside cannot be avoided residents were urged to wear proper footwear, water boots, or closed shoes.

Health officials also called on people who were clearing debris or disposing of dirty water to ensure that they wear gloves.

The advisory went on to speak about how to treat wounds.

“For those individuals who If you get a puncture wound, such as a nail stick or a cut, and you have not beenimmunized in the last 10 years, seek medical attention immediately.

For Children: Do not allow them to play in the water outside. Ensure that bleach, kerosene, and other harmful chemicals are properly labeled and keptout of the reach of children.

When returning home• Continue listening to the radio for information and instructions.• Use extreme caution when entering buildings (structures may have been damaged orweakened.• Do not take lanterns, torches or any kind of flame into a damaged building. There may be leaking gas or other flammable materials present. Use battery-operated flashlights for light.

• If you smell leaking gas, turn off the main gas valve at the meter.o Do not turn on lights—they can produce sparks that will ignite the gas.o Leave the house immediately and notify the Gas Company or police.o Do not re-enter the house until all odor of gas is gone.• Notify the power company or fire department if you see fallen or damaged electrical wires.• If appliances are wet, turn off the main electrical power switch in your home before youunplug them. Dry out appliances, wall switches, and sockets before you plug them inagain—call utility companies for guidance.• Check food and water supplies for contamination and spoilage before using them.• Wear sturdy shoes when walking through debris or broken glass and use heavy gloveswhen removing debris, the release outlined.

Controlling the spread of infection Viruses are transmitted through droplets that are circulated primarily when a person sneezes and coughs. To reduce the spread of infection:• Cover nose and mouth when sneezing and coughing to reduce the spread of droplets and therefore infection.• Observe good hand cleansing practices.• Hands should be washed regularly with soap and water or an alcohol-based hand sanitizercan be used.• It is important that hand sanitizer is not used to replace hand washing. The recommendation is that after three uses of the hand sanitizer, the hands should be washed with soap and water.

Mosquito and rodent control Some tips to minimize this are: All garbage should be properly bagged, tied, and stored until collected. Punch holes in the bottom of the tins to avoid water collection and dispose of containers assoon as possible. Cover tightly all drums, barrels, tanks, and buckets that are storing water for use. If the container cannot be covered, pour cooking oil to cover the surface of the water. Get rid of all old tyres, tins,