Healthcare workers to be recognised in July for COVID fight | Loop Jamaica

Healthcare workers who were on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic are to be recognised by the Government for their efforts during the month of July.

July 13 is to be declared Healthcare Worker Appreciation Day.

A highlight of the month will be the unveiling of a monument in honour of healthcare workers who have died as a result of COVID-19.

Health and Wellness Minister, Dr Christopher Tufton, made the announcement on Tuesday during his contribution to the Sectoral Debate.

“Cabinet has signed off on a submission to recognise our healthcare workers for their sterling contribution to the COVID-19 response. This recognition will take several forms,” said Tufton.

“I am pleased to announce that the month of July will be recognised as Healthcare Workers Appreciation Month. The aim is to salute our healthcare workers for their sterling service in the fight against COVID-19,” added Tufton.

He said healthcare workers from across the island are to be recognised through a series of events and activities at the parish, regional and national levels.

The events and activities include church services, family fun days and awards banquets.

Stakeholders are to be invited to join in a July 13 big celebration of the country’s health heroes.