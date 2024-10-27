IT WASN’T US: Stella Maris Prep denies report of robbery at school ‘Wrong jungle', lucky 'escape'? Alleged car breaker shot by cop victim 3 men held accused of breaking into warehouse in Kingston Pogba and Juventus end contract mutually ahead of doping ban return Cops send 'interesting message' to wanted man Dawson victory in Aenon Town gives PNP major push in Clarendon
Local News

HEART/NSTA Trust begins ambitious digital transformation journey

25 November 2024
Support us
This content originally appeared on Jamaica News | Loop News.
Promote your business with NAN

The HEART/NSTA Trust is poised to revolutionise aspects of its operations, embracing a 'Digital First' transformational strategy that promises to boost efficiency, significantly reduce costs, and modernise its workforce.

According to Acting Senior Director for Information and Communication Technology (ICT), Dr Henry Gray, the entity is committed to harnessing the power of technology to achieve its vision.

He told reporters last week that with the 'Digital First' transformational strategy, "over the next four years, we expect to see some significant changes within the organisation”.

Gray added that, "One of the major changes will be a reduced need for physical infrastructure, as we adopt cloud-based solutions in several areas."

The shift is expected to not only reduce costs, but also improve technology adoption rates among the staff, aided by comprehensive digital literacy training.

Gray pointed to early indications of success, citing efforts to reduce paper usage as a prime example.

"Currently, the organisation's client service delivery process uses over one million sheets of paper each year. By digitising this process, paper usage will be reduced to approximately 800,000 sheets by the end of the financial year," he explained.

The reduction is expected to save the organisation over $18 million, with projected savings of approximately $260 million over the next four years, Gray stated.

He also addressed concerns about job displacement due to automation, assuring stakeholders that jobs will be repositioned for greater efficiency.

"These roles can evolve to focus on more productive activities as we move forward with digital transformation," he said.

To further enhance customer service, the HEART/NSTA Trust is implementing online assessments, with tablets available for use at business offices.

Special accommodation is to be made for individuals with disabilities to ensure inclusivity throughout the process.

The organisation is also leveraging modern technologies, such as SharePoint and HEART TV, to provide training and support for its transformation journey.

This, combined with staff motivation and public support, sets the stage for the HEART/NSTA Trust to achieve its vision.

Gray encouraged members of the public to support the organisation's thrust towards becoming a more digitally-driven organisation.

"We are inviting the public to support our mission and vision as we move towards becoming a more digitally-driven organisation," he said.

Support us

Related News

13 November 2024

Manchester man charged with smoking in a public place

07 November 2024

Fed cuts interest rate by quarter-point amid post-election uncertainty

27 October 2024

Biden calls out Musk re report Tesla CEO once worked illegally in US

22 November 2024

Karl Samuda, Mike Henry to end decades-long political careers - Chang