HEART trainees build ‘Tiny’ $4.7m house for St Thomas fire victim Loop Jamaica

Callel Thomas, a resident of Stanton Housing Scheme in Spring Garden, St Thomas, on Tuesday (August 8), received the keys to a new single-unit home which was constructed by trainees of the Human Employment and Resource Training/National Service Training Agency (HEART/NSTA) Trust.

Thomas, who lost her house in a fire, recalled that in the aftermath she cried, but then decided not to stress over the loss because her life had been spared.

She expressed gratitude to the HEART/NSTA and all the other stakeholder partners who/which played a role in constructing the home, which was built at a cost of $4.7 million under the agency’s ‘Tiny House Project’.

“Today I am so glad because tonight I can relax. I can push away the curtains and I can kotch up my (feet) in my ‘likkle’ tiny house. Lots of thanks to all who stretched forth their hands towards me and I pray your food basket may never run dry,” an exuberant Thomas said.

Under the National Training and Programme Division, HEART/NSTA Trust Region 2 was tasked with identifying development projects and making an impact with the utilisation of available resources.

Consequently, the ‘Tiny House Project’ is to result in the construction of six homes and the restoration of another to liveable condition.

In speaking at the handover ceremony, Minister without Portfolio in the Office of the Prime Minister with oversight for skills and digital transformation, Senator Dana Morris Dixon, noted that there is earning potential across all the skill areas that were used in the construction and furnishing of the house.

“As we hand over (this) ‘non-tiny’ house today, I want to thank the HEART team. I have to thank the HEART trainees. When you see a house like this, it tells you that we’re doing good training,” she said.

Morris Dixon revealed that a refrigerator and stove were donated by Member of Parliament (MP) for St Thomas Western, James Robertson, while a 600-gallon water tank was provided by MP for St Thomas Eastern, Dr Michelle Charles.

“Ms Thomas, I do pray that this house will bring abundant blessings to you and your family, and that through this gift, you will do great things in your community,” Morris Dixon remarked.

Managing Director, HEART/NSTA Trust, Dr Taneisha Ingleton, disclosed that the bed that was provided was built by the HEART College of Construction Service in Portmore, St Catherine; bedding and curtains were provided by Garmex Academy; while kitchen fixtures, inclusive of cupboards and countertops, were built by the Port Maria Vocational Training Centre.

The managing director further shared that the roofing and painting were undertaken by HEART trainees at the Buff Bay Vocational Training Centre, while the electrical works were carried out by the Port Maria Vocational Training Centre.

“This is a true HEART house…. I know that you will find comfort in your new home… from our HEART to yours,” Ingleton said to a rousing applause.

For her part, Charles described the presentation to Thomas as a heart-warming occasion.

“When she called me about losing her house to fire, I was extremely sad. It’s very hard when you lose everything. My heart is filled with joy as I stand here today to see her being helped,” said Charles.