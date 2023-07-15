HEART Trust doing well but will be improved – Minister Loop Jamaica

Minister with responsibility for Skills and Digital Transformation, Dr Dana Morris Dixon says moves are underway to revamp the training and skills institution, the HEART Trust NTA.

Minister Morris Dixon made the comment during her contribution to the State of the Nation Debate in the Senate on Friday.

“HEART has heard the comments and seen the public reports demanding that it provide more impact. It is working hard to transform itself for the future. There is much more work to be done, but I am happy to say that the transformation aimed at achieving impact has begun. Our children deserve a great HEART and that is what the Board and the Managing Director are working to put the heart back in HEART and to be the place that empowers the workforce of the future” – Morris Dixon told the upper house of parliament.

The Minister told Parliament that HEART’s commitment to providing training and education opportunities to individuals across various sectors has led to remarkable results in enrolment.

Minister Morris Dixon says across multiple programmes and interventions, HEART’s enrolment performance has exceeded expectations.

She says notably, HEART’s Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes have seen “outstanding numbers, surpassing planned enrolment figures”.

The Minister also provided statistics to support her point.

“The enrolment in our TVET programmes reached an impressive total of 129,957 trainees, surpassing the planned target of 116,595. These figures reflect a story of success and progress in empowering individuals through skill development. Additionally, Mr. President, HEART’s Community Training Interventions (CTIs) have seen tremendous growth, with achievement of 14,658 enrolments, exceeding the planned target of 9,030. Moreover, the enrolment numbers for High School Diploma Equivalency (HSDE) programme skyrocketed, reaching 13,918 students, surpassing the planned enrolment of 6,123”, Morris Dixon revealed.

The Minister says the HEART Trust Mr President has made significant improvements in its certification rate, surpassing the planned target for the first time in several years.

According to the Minister, HEART has exceeded its annual target of approximately 49,000 and has awarded nearly 52 thousand certifications.

She says other noteworthy programs with certification targets above target include the Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programmes, The Community Training Intervention (CTI) programme and the High School Diploma Equivalency (HSDE) programme.

Minister Morrison Dixon noted that the certification achievements align with HEART’s mandate of human capital development and skills training.

The Digital Transformation Minister says the certifications also highlight the government’s commitment to equipping individuals with recognized qualifications and fostering a skilled workforc