Heaven returned unopposed as MBCCI president Loop Jamaica

Financial advisor Oral Heaven was re-elected unopposed as President of the 90-year-old Montego Bay Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MBCCI) during Wednesday evening’s annual general meeting at Montego Bay Community College.

During his acceptance speech, Heaven reiterated that the chamber is now contemplating the acquisition of a permanent home.

“As a chamber, we need to have our own home, and we want something that has meeting space…. a conference centre-type of thing that we can earn from to run the chamber,” he reasoned.

Heaven also repeated the urgent need for the Montego Bay perimeter road to ease congestion in the city.

“We need that perimeter road because it will impact productivity and efficiency,” he said.

He also added that the MBCCI will continue its advocacy for the completion of construction work at the Cornwall Regional Hospital.

“We have a committee for that, and the committee will remain because it’s not just about getting it completed, but it’s about the services it offers. We can help, as a chamber, to make that hospital the Type A hospital that it is supposed to be,” said Heaven.

He is serving his second term at the helm of the MBCCI after he took over from journalist Janet Silvera. She served the organisation for three consecutive years after replacing banking and investment executive, Winston Lawson, who resigned suddenly in 2019.