Heavy declines dominate Monday’s JSE market activity Loop Jamaica

Paramount Trading led gains in a market marked by heavy decliners on Monday.

Overall market activity resulted from trading in 106 stocks of which 27 advanced, 64 declined and 15 traded firm.

Paramount Trading gained 12 per cent to close at $2.00, MPC Caribbean Clean Energy gained 11 per cent to US$0.60, Elite Diagnostics gained 10 per cent to $1.81, and Blue Power Group gained 9.0 per cent to $2.69.

The top declining stocks were First Rock Real Estate down 24 per cent to US$0.05, Sygnus Real Estate down 15 per cent US$0.09, MPC Caribbean Clean Energy down 14 per cent to $70, JMMB Preference shares down 14 per cent to $1.89, Radio Jamaica down 11 per cent to $1.42, Kingston Properties down 10 per cent to $6.57, AMG Packaging and Paper down 9.0 per cent to $2.29.

The JSE Combined Index advanced by 803.13 points (0.24 per cent) to close at 329,164.88 points and the volume traded amounted to 13,138,654 valued at $91,508,609.58.

The JSE Index advanced by 1,229.06 points (0.39 per cent) to close at 315,576.14 points and the volume traded amounted to 8,294,756 valued at $80,258,458.19.

The Junior Market Index declined by 37.52 points (0.98 per cent) to close at 3,791.92 points and the volume traded amounted to 4,843,898 valued at $11,250,151.39.

The JSE All Jamaican Composite Index advanced by 1,789.14 points (0.52 per cent) to close at 348,217.12 points and the volume traded amounted to 8,265,753 valued at $79,857,423.81.

The JSE Select Index declined by 20.73 points (0.27 per cent) to close at 7,749.61 points and the volume traded amounted to 3,651,554 valued at $28,821,518.98.

The JSE USD Equities Index declined by 0.58 points ( 0.23 per cent) to close at 254.89 points.