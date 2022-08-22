Heineken bolsters the ‘bar’ at TacBar Loop Jamaica

Heineken bolsters the ‘bar’ at TacBar Loop Jamaica
L: Merrick Marshall opted for a pastel ‘fit for an evening with the Heineken crew. R: Sisters Renee Barnett (L) and Nicola-Kaye met Loop Lens on the inside. (Photos: CH Photography)

The highly-anticipated launch of Heineken’s After-work series happened on Friday at TacBar at Devon House.

‘Twas the first of five in a series of events to come. The Heineken team executed another stylish do with a stunning ambience, lit in green, and an equally impressive array of Mexican cuisine.

It’s not surprising that ice-cold Heineken beers kept flowing all night.

The dancers were in for a treat as beloved Jamaican DJ Franco and the renowned DJ Fade the Future (whose of Jamaican roots) kept the energy high, with hit after hit.

Loop Lens goes green with the highlights.

