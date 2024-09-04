Heineken Credentials is ‘flaunting premium’!

They were treated to the new Heineken Beer Flight, presented as a curated tasting session that paired the trio of beverages from Heineken’s portfolio — Heineken Original, Heineken Silver, and Heineken cocktails like the Brew’d Passion — with dishes like coconut-crusted shrimp, spicy ranch chicken bite and vegetable spring rolls.

After enjoying the Heineken beer flight food creator Tiana Chung shared ‘Pairing the Heineken flight with delicious bites was a genius idea because this already mimics our Jamaican life! We like to enjoy an ice-cold Heineken over some conversation, which usually involves something to munch on, so the choice to pair this easy-to-eat but delicious bites with the crispness of Heineken seems like a no-brainer.’

Adding to the day’s activities, the campaign unveiled the first of its kind in Jamaica — Heineken Blade machines.

These futuristic machines allow consumers to pour a perfectly chilled Heineken beer at 2°C, ensuring the freshest, most authentic experience possible at various locations, including Sora, Jangas, Pier One, and AC Hotel.

Offering even more opportunities for Jamaicans to immerse themselves in the Heineken Experience, the Heineken Flight is a beer-tasting experience that allows Jamaicans to explore a variety of Heineken brews paired with exquisite cuisine from Jamaica’s top venues in one go.

The flight serve will be available to Jamaicans at selected locations such as Broken Plate, Sora, Mystic Thai, Steak House on the Verandah, Republic, 100, and Chilitos.

‘With the Heineken Flight Serve and Blade Machines, we’re creating opportunities for Jamaicans to enjoy Heineken in truly creative ways. We hope to make these exceptional moments more accessible and memorable for our consumers,’ Phillpotts-Brown noted.

Unveiling these elements at the launch is just the beginning of the Credentials Campaign.

Consumers can look forward to a wider range of activities throughout the campaign period, including giveaways and premium after-work events culminating in a yacht celebration.

Channel Development Manager Dian Rance gave insight into the campaign’s offerings, ‘We’re excited to bring a range of dynamic trade activations to this campaign, offering Jamaicans unique opportunities to connect with the Heineken brand. From exclusive events and innovative experiences like our new Blade machines to incredible prizes, including luxury catamaran cruises and trips to Miami, we’re elevating the beer-drinking experience to a whole new level. This campaign is about rewarding our consumers and showcasing the premium quality and excitement that Heineken represents.’