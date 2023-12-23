‘Hell mi a come from,’ says recently incarcerated Laden Loop Jamaica

'Hell mi a come from,' says recently incarcerated Laden
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Anika Richards

5 hrs ago

Recording artiste Laden performs at Unruly Fest in Yallahs, St Thomas, early Saturday, at the Popcaan event that kicked off at the Phillips Field Sports Complex on Friday night.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Recording artiste Laden, who was recently released from prison in April, told the audience at Unruly Fest in St Thomas, on Saturday morning to stay far from it.

Hitting the stage inside Phillips Field Sports Complex in Yallahs, St Thomas, just before 2am, the recording artiste, who served time for possession of firearm, described where he was as “hell”.

“Hell mi a forward from. Stay far from it,” Laden said.

He made gave the word of advise while performing new song “Greatness”. He did not say much more, but pointed out that it has been a long time since people have seen him.

Despite being incarcerated for more than two years, with several popular songs under his belt, the dapperly attired artiste, whose real name is O’keefe Aarons, delivered to the scores of people gathered for Popcaan’s Unruly Fest.

Laden was preceded by rising talent Imeri Tafari, Queen Ifrica’s son, who also rocked the crowd with ‘Elevate’, and other songs. 

Louie Culture, who followed Imeru Tafari, got the crowd moving with every song he chose from his extensive catalogue.

Several big names in dancehall are still to come, including the Unruly boss himself, Popcaan.

Laden, was released from the Tower Street Adult Correctional Centre in April of this year after serving almost 30 months of a four-year prison sentence for firearm possession.

