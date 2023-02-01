Helmet, high-visibility safety vest requirements for motorcyclists Loop Jamaica

Dealers and owners of motorcycles are required to ensure that units are bought or sold with a helmet, conforming to stipulations in the 2022 Road Traffic Regulations that took effect on February 1.

Motorcyclists are required to wear a protective helmet and a high-visibility safety vest while driving a motorcycle.

Local manufacturers and importers of protective devices must satisfy the Bureau of Standards Jamaica (BSJ) that protective devices are consistent with the respective specifications and standards.

Anyone failing to submit protective devices for testing, or who obstructs the BSJ in carrying out inspections, will be slapped with a maximum $150,000 fine or three months’ imprisonment.

According to the Regulations, a protective helmet may be fitted with earflaps, a detachable peak, a visor, and a lower face cover.

If the helmet has no provisions for attaching a visor, the cyclist should ensure that the front edge of the helmet does not prevent the wearing of goggles.

The protective helmet must be held in place by a retention system, which is secured under the lower jaw and can include a chin strap fitted with a device to adjust and maintain tension in the strap.

Pillion passengers and pedal cyclists are also required to wear a protective helmet that is the correct size for the person.

Pedal cyclists are not allowed to transport pillion passengers unless the cycle has provisions for an additional seat.

According to the Regulations, operating a pedal cycle on a road between half an hour before sunset and half an hour after sunrise without a front or rear lamp is subject to a maximum fine of $10,000 in the parish court or six days’ imprisonment.

Physically challenged persons using a wheelchair may utilise pavements, sidewalks or suitable verges. Motorised wheelchairs must only be moved at a walking pace.