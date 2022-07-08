Hendrickson sells Knutsford Court Hotel to Novamed | Loop Jamaica

Hotelier Kevin Hendrickson has announced the sale of the Knutsford Court Hotel to local healthcare companyNovamed.

The Kingston property has been acquired by Novamed Inc. through a specially created vehicle, Novamed Properties and arranged by Roots Financial.

The acquisition of Knutsford Court Hotel is expected to close in three months, after which Novamed intends to secure shares in a major hospital to complement the hotel purchase.

Plans are in progress to transform the property into a model business and lifestyle village that will build healthy living, productivity, and environmental sustainability into its operations.

Novamed is led by Founder Dr David Walcott along with Kirk-Anthony Hamilton who heads Tech Beach Retreat & Roots Financial Group founder, Kevin Donaldson.

The company s focused on bringing innovative solutions to emerging markets in the Caribbean and Latin America through investing in healthcare-specific assets including real estate, operating companies, and medical technology.

“When we were approached by Novamed to consider this arrangement, we thought long and hard about giving up one of our prime hotel properties, but the prospects of Kingston having a state-of-the-art health district was most attractive,” Hendrickson stated.

Meanwhile, Dr Walcott stated that Novamed believes that investing in healthcare extends beyond buying hospitals and clinics. It extends into creating productive spaces in everyday life that facilitate healthy and sustainable undertones to our professional and personal activities.

“Novamed’s acquisition of the Knutsford Court Hotel speaks to Mr Hendrickson’s confidence in our company and the vision that we have for the Kingston area,” Hamilton said.

“We are extremely grateful to be the new owners of this property and the plans that we have for the property are second to none” he added.

In the meantime, Hendrickson’s ongoing development for the Knutsford Boulevard strip is to complete his vision to create an integrated hotel, convention and recreational complex offering three distinct hotel properties focused on delivering varied experiences that will provide a world-class business and conference destination, with a secondary focus on the upscale leisure market.

Hendrickson, also stated, that with his recent acquisition of an additional 40,000 square feet property located next to the former Wyndham/Hilton property, he will now be able to look at expanding the initial concept further.

This activity includes the complete refurbishment of the renowned Jamaica Pegasus Hotel and also extensive work carried out at The Courtleigh Hotel & Suites, elevating it to a four-star boutique property.

The third property (the former Hilton/Wyndham Kingston) continues to undergo a comprehensive re-build and expansion, with completion slated for Spring 2024.