Herbert Morrison Principal Paul Adams found alive after going missing Loop Jamaica

The education fraternity, family members and friends of past Jamaica Teachers’ Association President and current Herbert Morrison Technical High School Principal, Paul Adams, are breathing a sigh of relief after he was found alive on Monday afternoon after being earlier reported missing on Sunday.

Reports emerged on Monday that Adams had been missing since Sunday night.

Up to Monday morning he was not seen or heard from, reportedly after making a stop on his way back home from St Elizabeth in the Maroon Town or Spring Mount area of St James.

But a member of the JTA told Loop News on Monday afternoon that the senior educator has been found, and was taken to hospital where he received medical attention.

The St James police have also confirmed that he has been found.