Here’s Where The Jamaican 4-Man Bobsleigh Team Stands At The Winter Olympics

The four-man Jamaica bobsleigh team at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

By NAN STAFF WRITER

News Americas, NEW YORK, NY, Weds. Feb. 16, 2022: Jamaica’s historic second run at the Winter Olympics continued yesterday with Jamaican pilot Shanwayne Stephens and his teammates hitting the ice again in the four-man bobsleigh competition at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

The team of Stephens, Nimroy Turgott, Rolando Reid and Ashley Waston, completed the official Training Heat 1 and 2 to advance to heat three. Stephens along with his team, finished 1:00.67 in Heat 1 or 24 out of 28th and 1:01.18 in Heat two or 28th out of 28, to advance to Heat three tomorrow.

It is Jamaica’s last race in the Winter Games and second time ever in the 4-man competition at the Games.

The two-man team of Stephens and Turgott, finished last Wednesday after they slipped at the start of the event.

The Jamaican bobsleigh team have long been one of the most popular at the Winter Olympics, thanks to the1990s film ‘Cool Runnings.’ Released in 1993, events of the Disney film are very loosely based on the true story of huge underdogs Jamaica somehow qualifying for the bobsleigh event at the 1988 Winter Olympics in Calgary.