Hetmyer returns to West Indies ODI squad for New Zealand series Loop Jamaica

Hetmyer returns to West Indies ODI squad for New Zealand series
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
The hard-hitting batter Rovman Powell of Jamaica, and the seam-bowling allrounder Romario Shepherd were not selected

Loop Sports

56 minutes ago

Shimron Hetmyer (left) and Nicholas Pooran in action for the West Indies.

Shimron Hetmyer has been recalled to West Indies One-Day International (ODI) squad for the three-match ODI leg of the ongoing home series against New Zealand.

All three matches will be day/night games played under floodlights at Kensington Oval in Barbados August 17, 19 and 21.

Hetmyer returned to West Indies colours for the first time since November 2021 for the T20I series against India and New Zealand. He had been excluded mostly on fitness grounds.

The Guyanese last play an ODI in July 2021.

The squad includes one new face in the Guyanese offspin-bowling allrounder Kevin Sinclair, who has played six T20Is but is yet to make his ODI debut.

“As we stated before, we are looking to broaden the pool of players, and we have decided to give Sinclair an opportunity in the CG United ODI Series against New Zealand,” lead selector Desmond Haynes said. “He has been in the system for a while and was also in the ‘A Team’ to play against Bangladesh ‘A’ in the upcoming series. We believe with his calm approach and skills he will do well in the matches against New Zealand.”

Spin-bowling allrounder Roston Chase is unavailable for selection due to injury while fellow allrounder Fabien Allen of Jamaica is also unavailable for personal reasons.

The hard-hitting middle-order batter Rovman Powell of Jamaica, and the seam-bowling allrounder Romario Shepherd were not selected.

West Indies squad: Nicholas Pooran (capt), Shai Hope (vice-capt), Shamarh Brooks, Keacy Carty, Shimron Hetmyer, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph, Brandon King, Kyle Mayers, Gudakesh Motie (subject to fitness), Keemo Paul, Jayden Seales, Kevin Sinclair.

