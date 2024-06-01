Hibbert sets stadium record with world-leading jump at Racers GP Loop Jamaica

Jamaica’s triple jump sensation Jaydon Hibbert set a new stadium record and world-leading mark of 17.75 metres to win the men’s triple jump at the Racers Grand Prix on Saturday night.

Reverting to a 12-stride run-up for the first time since the World Athletics Championships in Budapest last summer, Hibbert achieved the winning distance with his fourth and final effort, surpassing the previous world-leading mark of 17.61 metres set by Italy’s Andy Hernandez on February 6.

Hibbert, who opened with a jump of 16.45 metres, had two other efforts over 17 metres. His second effort was measured at 17.14 metres, and his third at 17.30 metres.

O’Brien Waysome (16.64m) and Jordan Scott (16.06m) finished second and third, respectively, to round off a Jamaica 1-2-3 finish.