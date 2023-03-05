High alert activated as 12-y-o girl from Greenwich Town goes missing Loop Jamaica

A High Alert has been activated for 12-year-old Aliah Walker of Sixth Street, Greenwich Town, Kingston 13 who has been missing since Saturday, March 04.

She is of dark complexion and stout build.

Reports from the Hunts Bay Police are that at about 12:55 am, Aliah was last seen at home; her mode of dress at the time she went missing is unknown and she has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Alish Walker is being asked to contact the Hunts Bay Police at 876923-7111 or 876923-6197, police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.