High alert as 12-y-o boy goes missing from home in St Ann | Loop Jamaica

High alert as 12-y-o boy goes missing from home in St Ann
Jamaica News
Thompson-Herah expresses disappointment with big delay of 100m final

Man killed in drive-by attack on 7 people in Kingston, identified

Double Diva the one to beat in SVL 21st Anniversary Trophy

Jamaica trials schedule: Saturday, June 25 – Day 3

Cops call on public to stop circulating video of child being abused

Sustainable fishing practices encouraged

Kerley, Jefferson win 100m titles at the US championships

JUST IN: Seven shot, one fatally, in Kingston

Shericka Jackson stuns Elaine Thompson-Herah in 100m at Jamaica trials

1 hrs ago

12-year-old Moreo Shucan

A high alert has been activated for 12-year-old Moreo Shucan otherwise called ‘Biggy’, of Seville Heights, St Anns Bay, St. Ann who has been missing since Friday, June 24.

He is of dark complexion, slim build, and is about 154 centimetres (5 feet 1 inch) tall.

Reports from the St. Ann Police are that at about 7:35 am, Moreo left home with his friend and has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Moreo Shucan is asked to contact the St Ann’s Bay Police at 876-972-2211 police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

