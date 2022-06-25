High alert as 12-y-o boy goes missing from home in St Ann | Loop Jamaica

A high alert has been activated for 12-year-old Moreo Shucan otherwise called ‘Biggy’, of Seville Heights, St Anns Bay, St. Ann who has been missing since Friday, June 24.

He is of dark complexion, slim build, and is about 154 centimetres (5 feet 1 inch) tall.

Reports from the St. Ann Police are that at about 7:35 am, Moreo left home with his friend and has not been heard from since.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Moreo Shucan is asked to contact the St Ann’s Bay Police at 876-972-2211 police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.