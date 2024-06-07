High alert for 11-y-o boy from Spanish Town still missing Loop Jamaica

A high alert has been activated for 11-year-old Shavyh Ebanks of Dam Head, Spanish Town, St Catherine who has been missing since Monday, May 27.

He is of brown complexion, slim build and about 152 centimetres (5 feet) tall. Reports from the Spanish Town Police are that about 6:30 am, Shavayh was last seen wearing a white shirt and red joggers.

He has not been heard from since and all efforts to contact him haveproven futile.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Shavyh Ebanks is asked to contact the Spanish Town police at 876-984-2305, 119 police emergency number or the nearest police station.

A photograph of Shavyh Ebanks was not available at the time of this publication.