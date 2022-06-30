High Alert: Search on for 4-y-o girl gone missing in St Andrew | Loop Jamaica

High Alert: Search on for 4-y-o girl gone missing in St Andrew | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
High Alert: Search on for 4-y-o girl gone missing in St Andrew

Reportedly last seen at school

Melania Morgan

A High Alert has been activated and a search is on for four-year-old Melania Morgan, a student of Dulwich Avenue, St Andrew, who has been missing since Monday, June 27.

She is of brown complexion, slim build and about 122 centimetres (four feet) tall.

Reports are that Melania was last seen at school at about 2pm on Monday wearing her school uniform – a blue dress and a pair of black shoes.

She has not been heard from since then.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Melania Morgan is asked to contact the Grants Pen police at 876-775-1795, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.

