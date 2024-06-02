High Command confirms shooting of cop, death of a suspect Loop Jamaica

The Police High Command has confirmed an incident involving a police corporal who was shot and injured in Sydenham, Spanish Town, St Catherine on Sunday, June 2 at about 5am.

A release from the High Command said the corporal who was shot is assigned to the Clarendon Police Division, and was attacked in an apparent robbery attempt.

“We extend our deepest sympathy and support to him and his family during this difficult time. We are relieved and grateful that he survived this attack, demonstrating remarkable courage and resilience,” said the High Command.

“We take this opportunity to strongly advise individuals against engaging in criminal activities and attacking our police officers. The men and women of the JCF (Jamaica Constabulary Force) are highly trained professionals, equipped with superior skills and expertise to handle various threats. They are instructed to utilise their training effectively, especially when confronted with armed adversaries,” the constabulary.

“It is important for the public to understand that any assault on our officers can provoke a decisive and potentially fatal response. Our officers are committed to protecting themselves and the community, and they will act swiftly and decisively to neutralise any threat posed to their lives or the lives of others,” the High Command asserted.

It further said the JCF remains steadfast in its commitment to maintaining law and order and ensuring the safety of citizens and police officers.

“We urge everyone to work together with law enforcement to create a safer Jamaica for all,” concluded the High Command.

Information gleaned from sources about the incident suggested that the lawman was ambushed and shot and injured during an attempted robbery, but managed to cut down one of his attackers.

Reports are that the officer was on his way to work when he was ambushed by a number of men, including at least one with a gun.

The assailants reportedly tried to rob him, and the corporal, in defending himself, shot one of the perpetrators.

It is believed that a firearm was recovered.

The lawman’s injuries are said to be serious, but are not believed to be life threatening.