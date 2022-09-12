High command expresses condolences after cop is killed in Portmore Loop Jamaica

The Police High Command has expressed condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of a Police Detective Sergeant who was fatally stabbed while trying to quell an altercation between two men on Baptist Road, Caymanas, St Catherine on Saturday, September 11.

The policeman Victor Francis, was a detective who was assigned to the Centre for the Investigations of Sexual Offences and Child Abuse (CISOCA) Headquarters.

Reports from the Caymanas police are that at about 6:35 pm, Francis observed two men in a physical confrontation and attempted to intervene; when he was stabbed in the tussle. He was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. The two men who were fighting have been taken into custody.

The Commissioner of police is reinforcing his call for members of the public to seek peaceful means to settle conflicts.

“Too many persons are losing their lives or suffering grave injury due to mismanaged feelings and the inability to resolve conflicts, ” he said.

He is urging members of the public to use of the Force’s Domestic Violence Intervention Centres across the island, as well as other available programmes such as Mediation, Dispute Resolution and Restorative Justice Centres.

The Force’s Chaplaincy Branch and Welfare Department are providing support to the family members, friends and colleagues of Detective Sergeant Francis.