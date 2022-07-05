High power weapons seized during raid in St James | Loop Jamaica

·6 min read
High power weapons seized during raid in St James
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Tuesday Jul 05

Jamaica News
44 minutes ago

Three high-powered weapons, capable of expelling hundreds of rounds per minute, were seized during an operation in St James on Tuesday.

Police say they are still doing checks to ascertain the make of one of the weapons.

Reports are that a team of officers went to premises in Canterbury and during a search, the weapons, one of which is a sub machine gun, and over 20 rounds of ammunition were also seized.

Reports are also emerging that at least one person is being questioned in relation to the find.

Police have declined to comment on those reports but have disclosed that the search took place at about 7: 40 am.

