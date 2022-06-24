High powered rifle among gun find in St James | Loop Jamaica

Two firearms were seized during operations in St James on Friday, June 24.

Reports are that at about 11:47 am, a team on patrol in Piggott Street conducted a snap raid in the community. One Smith and Wesson semi-automatic pistol with a magazine containing twelve 9mm cartridges was found beneath rock rocks along a footpath.

Hours later, a joint police/ military team acting on information carried out operations in a section of Norwood. One AR-15 rifle with thirty 5.56 cartridges was seized.

No arrest was made in connection with either of the seizures.

Investigations continue.

Meanwhile, the police continue to encourage citizens to report guns, gangs, and gunmen by calling Crime Stop at 311.