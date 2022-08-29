High praise for security forces amid ongoing street clean-up in MoBay Loop Jamaica

The security forces are being commended by residents in St James for the ongoing cleaning-up exercise on the streets of Montego Bay.

Dubbed ‘Operation Restore Paradise, a Public Order Reset’, the residents said the work being done by the security forces to rid the streets of illegal taxis, vending and other social problems can best be described as being professional, and will go a long way in restoring Montego Bay to its once lofty heights and befitting of its status as the tourism capital.

One resident added that since the multi-agency clean-up got started on August 15, it has noticeably involved many agencies, especially personnel from both the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) and the Jamaica Defence Force (JDF), and also the St James Municipal Corporation (SJMC), and there have been “noticeable differences” in taxi operations from circumstances that reflected “an out-of-control situation”.

Public order at a premium amid police presence in historic Sam Sharpe Square in Montego Bay, St James amid the ongoing law and order campaign in the western city.

“I am very impressed by the security officers and what they have been doing on the streets of Montego Bay over the past few weeks,” outlined businessman Paul Brown.

“They have been true standard bearers and very professional in their approach.

“Again, we can only hope that this is not just another flash in the pan of here today and gone tomorrow. Let’s try and sustain this thing. Make it last,” he urged.

Brown’s assertions were mirrored by Rory Thomas, a gas pump attendant who said he previously “couldn’t find any space to breathe” as a result of the behaviour of illegal taxi operators.

“They would just crowd the pumps… cursing if anybody dares say anything to them. I mean totally out of control. Thank goodness for the police and soldiers who have been restoring law and order,” said Thomas.

The sentiments of the security forces being model citizens seem to be resonating throughout the city, including among even some of the vendors who, by virtue of being negatively impacted, would normally be expected to be critical of the public law and order campaign.

Senior Superintendent Vernon Ellis (right), commanding officer for the St James Police Division, along with operations officer for the division, Superintendent Eron Samuels, in conversation with vendors along Lawrence Lane in Montego Bay amid the ongoing major public order drive within the city.

“Some persons might not want to admit it, but the security forces have been doing a fantastic job,” said Norma Anderson, a bartender.

“Some people just want to go in front of people business place like it’s theirs… no regards for others. Just imagine that. Just want to go and block the businesses of others. Big up the security forces,” she added.

“Great all-around job,” declared taxi operator Joseph Lloyd.

“Operation restoring paradise, a public order reset is a big move and should be practised in every major town in Jamaica. Really want to big up members of the security forces,” stressed Lloyd.

For his part, Gilbert Green said his only fear is that the cleaning-up exercise could be short-lived, noting that “we have gone down this road before”.

Fruit vending in a calm off-road setting in Montego Bay, St James amid the ongoing public order campaign in the tourist capital.

“I only hope it’s not a case of this being just for a period of time and then back to square one,” he added. “Then that would be a grand waste of time and where everything would blow up in the faces of everybody. I am just hoping that this momentum will be sustained.”

Others have also weighed in.

“I know the security forces have repeatedly been under a lot of pressure regarding the crime situation…, but this might be their moment in the sun,” stated Garfield’s Diving’s Garfield Dussard.

“The plan they have put in place on the streets of Montego Bay has been a masterful one, and has been reaping benefits.”

Dussard, whose water sport operations also have franchises in Falmouth, Ocho Rios and Negril, said he is hopeful that Montego Bay will be an example for other towns, adding that “we simply have to take back our streets”.