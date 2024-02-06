High-rising sea waves pummel businesses in western Jamaica Loop Jamaica

Several business establishments on the Montego Bay waterfront in St James have been battered with high-rising sea waves throughout Tuesday, forcing suspensions in operations.

The rising sea level is associated with a cold front that has been stationary in the western end of the island since Tuesday morning.

The high-rising sea level has also dumped loads of debris on the premises of some business establishments in the area.

The popular Pier One Restaurant bore the brunt of the hammering from the waves which have inundated the premises with water.

The road leading to Pier One and surrounding businesses is flooded.

Loop News also understands that a sea wall at West End in Negril has collapsed as a result of pounding from high waves.