High school groundsman killed at home in St Thomas Loop Jamaica

The St Thomas police are probing Thursday’s murder of a groundsman who was shot and killed by unknown assailant(s) at his home in Seaforth, St Thomas.

The deceased is 41-year-old Leon Whyte, who was employed to Seaforth High School in the parish.

Police reports are that about 1am, residents heard loud explosions coming from a section of the Capture Land community in the town, and notified the police.

On their arrival, the police did not detect anything unusual.

However, when Whyte’s girlfriend later visited his house, she stumbled upon his bullet-riddled body inside the house.

The police were again summoned, and the body was subsequently removed to the morgue.

No motive for the killing has yet been established by the police.