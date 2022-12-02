High schoolers can study in Canada for careers in good-paying jobs Loop Jamaica

Most high school students and their parents consider the matriculation of students into traditional four and three-year bachelor’s degree programmes.

Students and parents should, however, be aware that in today’s economy, there are skills in high demand in the local and global workforce that require a short period of study for certification.

Some programmes prepare students for high-demand, good-paying jobs that are as little as one or two years in length.

Worldwide there is a labour shortage in many occupations, and students and parents should consider the passion of the student to pursue a particular course of study, the cost and duration of the course, the demand for labour in the chosen profession and salaries.

Students should also consider gaining work experience in countries where unemployment is low, and salaries are attractive.

Studying in Canada can be an option for students and parents who value competitively priced programmes that are practical and held to a high standard, which prepares students for good jobs that are in demand locally and internationally.

According to Statistics Canada, the unemployment rate in August 2022 was 5.4. In the previous month, the unemployment rate was 4.9 per cent, the lowest rate since comparable data first became available in 1976.

Studying in Canada at a designated learning institution also allows international students to obtain a work permit for post-graduate work experience. If they study in a high-demand field, they may receive a job offer which will enable them to receive an employer-sponsored work permit in Canada or another country.

Alternatively, the student may return to their home country where in some instances they are compensated for their international experience.

Below are examples of high-demand short programmes that students and their parents can consider.

This article highlights the typical years of study, cost of study and average salary. This sort of analysis should be encouraged by parents and students in career planning.

Health Care

Course: Personal Support Worker

Period of study: 1 year

Cost of study: Approximately: CA$15,000

Average salary: CA$59,181 (according to Indeed Canada)

Course: Practical Nurse

Period of study: 2 years

Cost of study: Approximately CA$20,000 per year

Average salary: CA$56,561 (according to Indeed Canada)

A practical nurse can undergo further education to become a registered nurse. A registered nurse commands an average salary of CA$88,662 (according to Glassdoor Canada).

Information Technology

Course: Computer Programing

Period of study: 2 years

Cost of study: Approximately: CA$14,000 per year

Average salary: CA$72,541 (according to Indeed Canada)

Hospitality and Restaurant Industry

Course: Hospitality Hotel and Restaurant Operations

Period of Study: 2 years

Cost of study: Approximately CA$ 18,000 per year

Food Manager Average Salary: CA$86,580 (according to Indeed Canada)

Engineering

Course: Power Engineering

Period of study: 2 years

Cost of study: Approximately CA$25,000 per year

Average salary:$78, 720 CAD (Canada Job Bank)

Trades

Course: Welder and Fabricator

Period of study: 2 years

Cost of study: Approximately CA$6,000 per year

Average salary: CA$81,191 (Indeed Canada)

This article has only highlighted a few examples of professions that are in high demand globally.

Students and parents should be encouraged to explore the interests of children within the context of the global economy as immigration allows students to pursue higher studies aboard and gain work experience.

*The article also does not constitute legal advice and is intended for informational purposes only.

Carissa Mears is a triple-qualified lawyer authorised to practice immigration law throughout Canada and licensed to practice law in Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago. She has served as an adjunct lecturer in law at the University of the West Indies Mona and The University of the Commonwealth Caribbean. She is passionate about making legal issues understandable to the general public. You can contact her at [email protected]