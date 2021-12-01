High schools with 65% of students vaxxed get green light | Loop Jamaica

Minister of Education, Youth and Information Fayval Williams has said that all secondary schools with 65 per cent or more of their student population fully vaccinated have been given the green light to resume face-to-face classes.

Speaking in the Parliament on Tuesday, Williams also shared that 383 primary and infant schools across the island with enrolment above 630 and those occupying 80 per cent or more of their capacity have been approved for in-person teaching and learning.

These are in addition to the 376 small primary schools and grade 11-13 students in high schools preparing for external exams that were approved for face-to-face learning as of November 8.

“Remote learning will continue to be available for secondary school students who are not fully vaccinated. This includes online/computer-aided learning, audio-visual learning and learning kits.

“Large primary schools and high schools are required to use the blended and or the rotational schedule, given their capacity and enrolment,” Williams said.

She stressed that while all schools are allowed to open, school administrators must observe the following:

Obtain a satisfactory institutional health inspection and COVID-19-compliant approval report from the Ministry of Health and Wellness for the new academic year.Obtain the student vaccination rate using virtual surveys and submit same to the Regional Office. This data will be used to provide a provisional approval to offer face-to-face instruction, provided all other conditions are met. By the end of the first week of the resumption of face-to-face learning, the verified data obtained from the presentation of vaccination cards by students/parents should be collated and sent to the Regional Office under the signature of the board chairman and the principal. If this is not done, the school administrator will be instructed to cease face-to-face instruction until the verified dataset is presented.Engage their parents in consultation to arrive at a consensus on the start date for in-person learning, which should give parents adequate time to prepare the students for in-person learning. Consultation can be done virtually or in small groups, as per the guidelines of the Disaster Risk Management Act.Submit to the Regional Office the dataset showing the 65 per cent or above student vaccination rate (secondary schools only), a copy of the satisfactory health reports and a letter signed by the board chairman indicating the extent of the parent consultation and the proposed start date for face-to-face engagement. The letter should also outline the schedule for in-person learning, including the approach to be used – whole day or rotational. Where the COVID-19 protocols allow, all the students may be accommodated daily. However, where this is not possible, each year group should be given at least two days of in-person learning each week.The ministry’s regional offices, in consultation with school administrators, the Planning and Development Division and the Schools’ Operations and Improvement Services Branch, will provide written approval for the commencement of face-to-face instruction. The region will also provide monitoring support as is customary.

A statement from the ministry said all staff members are expected to be at work as guided by their deployment schedule.

“All individuals working in the school environment are expected to be vaccinated given the availability of the COVID vaccines and the special arrangements that have been made to accommodate school staff.

“People with co-morbidities are encouraged to get vaccinated and observe the COVID protocols as they carry out their daily duties on the school compound,” the statement said.

Minister Williams also urged vendors or traffic wardens who operate close to schools to get vaccinated, given that they may come in contact with students.