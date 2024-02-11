High-stakes showdown for Royal Flat Division in Manchester Central Loop Jamaica

A battle-royale is looming in the Royal Flat Division in Manchester Central, as incumbent Councillor Donovan Mitchell of the People’s National Party (PNP) attempts to fend off the challenge of the Jamaica Labour Party’s (JLP’s) Richard Delapenha.

Both men were nominated and are expressing confidence about their chances in what has been described as a high-stakes political showdown in the division, which has wider implications for which party takes control of the Manchester Municipal Corporation.

It is a rematch between the two men who last met at the polls in the 2016 Local Government Elections. Mitchell then defeated Delapenha by 202 votes.

After being successfully nominated on Thursday, Delapenha said his chances this time around are far better.

He said his father’s death and the absence of a JLP Member of Parliament (MP) for the constituency caused him to lose the Royal Flat Division in 2016.

“My (political) machinery (then) was not well-oiled as it should have been, but now we do have a Member of Parliament (MP) who has been working,” said Delapenha.

That MP is Rhoda Crawford who stunned the nation when she defeated the PNP’s Peter Bunting to take Manchester Central for the JLP in the 2020 national polls.

The governing party now aims to finally take control of the Manchester Municipal Corporation, which is comprised of 15 divisions.

Crawford is confident that along with Royal Flat, the JLP will win the other three parochial divisions in her constituency. They are Mandeville, Knockpatrick and Bellefield.

As for Delapenha, he said he has never left his division, even after being defeated by Mitchell who went on to serve as Mandeville mayor.

“Since 2016 I have never left the division. I have been attending funerals, (and) set-ups.

“I have been working alongside the MP to ensure that proper representation is given to the division,” he said, declaring that the time is right to take the division from the PNP.

But Mitchell is pushing back at the JLP’s assertions about their candidate in Royal Flat and their ambitious plan to take the other divisions in Manchester Central.

“My chances of winning; we will do the work, we have done the work, and we’ll continue to do the work. (It) is more power, more work, (it) is Donovan for everyone,” Mitchell said after being successfully nominated.

He has dubbed his campaign, “Operation 5.0 – more work; more progress #DonovanForEveryone.”

Interestingly, Mitchell is also the PNP’s parliamentary candidate in Manchester Central.

In the 2016 local polls, the PNP won three municipal divisions (Mandeville, Royal Flat, and Bellefield) there, while the JLP took the Knockpatrick Division.

The PNP’s councillor-candidate for the Mandeville Division is incumbent Jones Oliphant. He is being challenged by the JLP’s Charmaine Stephenson, who lost by just 38 votes to Oliphant who received a total of 1,210 votes in 2016.

In the Bellefield Division, incumbent Mario Mitchell will go up against JLP first-time councillor-candidate for the area, Shaniel Dixon.

Three persons will be vying for the Knockpatrick Division, all of whom are newcomers. They are Adeka Miller of the JLP; Karl Smith of the PNP; and independent candidate Dorrett Elliot.

Clean Francis, who won the division for the JLP in 2016, died on July 8, 2022. He was ailing for some time before his death.

The local polls are set for February 26, 2024.