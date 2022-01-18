Highgate Systems Announces Organizational Changes

Caribbean News, Latin America News:

News Americas, MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Jan. 18, 2022: Highgate Systems is pleased to announce the appointment of Oluwatobi (Tobi) Boshoro as the new Managing Director of Highgate Systems. Ms. Boshoro brings over 20 years of successful strategic digital transformation within the e-business, commerce and digital payments sector.

Previously, Ms. Boshoro served as the CEO of Renmoney, a leading fintech lending and wealth management company as well as the SVP – Digital Strategy, Issuing & Service Management for Standard Bank Group and various senior positions at Interswitch Group. She is an alumnus of the Harvard Business School, having completed multiple Executive Management programs and holds a M.Sc. Strategic Marketing degree from Cranfield University’s School of Management and a B.Sc. in Economics from Ogun State University.

Barry Walsh, Chairman of Bevertec Group of Companies stated, “We are pleased to welcome Tobi Boshoro as the new Managing Director of Highgate Systems and look forward to her insight and guidance. Ms. Boshoro’s significant digital transformation experience across a range of international fintech companies will be invaluable to Highgate Systems. With her leadership, we will continue to elevate our client’s ability to provide a world class digital banking experience to their members and customers.”

Highgate Systems would also like to thank Kelley Gray for her dedication and leadership since joining the company in November 2019 and remaining true to our goals, including:

Strategic leadership implementing a process driven approach to maximise efficiencies and better support our customer base;Strengthen customer and partner relationships to drive growth; andAttracting world-class talent to support system portfolio stabilisation.

Ms. Gray will continue to support Highgate Systems throughout the transition to Ms. Boshoro before she moves into her new role as the Vice President of Infrastructure & Strategic Solutions at Bevertec Group of Companies. In her new capacity she will continue to spearhead the platform stabilisation initiatives and work in concert with Ms. Boshoro to continue to grow and strengthen our customer and partner relationships.

About Highgate Systems

Highgate Systems as a member of the Bevertec Group of Companies is a trusted provider of banking and lending solutions to international banking and financial institution clients. These solutions bring to market the latest innovations to increase profitability, decrease the total cost of ownership, maximize operational efficiency and ensure regulatory compliance. Founded in 1986, Highgate has grown wonderfully over the years boasting clients in many countries. Their team of experienced technology and banking professionals work with clients to provide innovative solutions and help clients grow their businesses.

NewsAmericasNow.com