Highway 2000 operators ask for toll rate increases | Loop Jamaica

Motorists who traverse some toll roads locally are likely to be soon hit with increases in toll rates, based on an application from Highway 2000.

If granted, the increases will range between 9.09 per cent and 26.67 per cent.

To cushion the blow, the toll operators have proposed to provide a discount for motorists who use the Portmore and Spanish Town toll plazas after their 10th trip.

The increases could become effective as soon as Saturday, July 2.

As is customary, the Ministry of Transport is seeking public feedback on the proposed changes which are listed below.

Portmore Toll Plaza

Class 1

Current rate: $290

Proposed new rate: $340

Class 2

Current rate: $470

Proposed new rate: $550

Class 3

Current rate: $870

Proposed new rate: $1,020

Spanish Town Toll Plaza

Class 1

Current rate: $210

Proposed new rate: $240

Class 2

Current rate: $320

Proposed new rate: $370

Class 3

Current rate: $590

Proposed new rate: $680

Vineyards Toll Plaza

Class 1

Current rate: $550

Proposed new rate: $600

Class 2

Current rate: $810

Proposed new rate: $900

Class 3

Current rate: $1,510

Proposed new rate: $1,800

May Pen Toll Plaza

Class 1

Current rate: $150

Proposed new rate: $190

Class 2

Current rate: $250

Proposed new rate: $300

Class 3

Current rate: $500

Proposed new rate: $570

Below are the proposed toll discounts:

Portmore Toll Plaza

Class 1

Toll before discount: $340

Discount after 10th passage: $288

Class 2

Toll before discount: $550

Discount after 10th passage: $468

Spanish Town Toll Plaza

Class 1

Toll before discount: $240

Discount after 10th passage: $218

Class 2

Toll before discount: $370

Discount after 10th passage: $333

No discounts were proposed for class 3 vehicles.

The notices of the proposed increases were posted on June 24, and members of the public have five days within which to provide feedback.

How to provide feedback:

Toll Authority

11a – 15 Oxford Road

Third Floor, Kingston 5

Telephone: 876-929-5119, 1-888-991-4692

Fax: 876-929-1612

Email: [email protected]