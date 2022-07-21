HIGHWAY TRAGEDY: Man struck down on Portmore Toll | Loop Jamaica

A man died from injuries, he sustained in a motor vehicle accident, at the entrance of the Portmore Toll Road after leaving Marcus Drive, on Wednesday.

Reports are that the man, identified as Robert Taylor, was attempting to cross the busy roadway at about 6:00 pm when he was struck down by a coaster bus filled with passengers.

Sources report that the victim and two other men were attempting to cross the roadway when the driver of the coaster bus swerved to avoid hitting the pedestrians, it is reported that one of the men attempted to turn back and was knocked down by the bus.

He died on the spot.

Police were later called and the driver was taken to the police station. He was also instructed to take a breathalyzer test.