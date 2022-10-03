Hill leads Jamaican delegation to Guyana Loop Jamaica

Senator Aubyn Hill, investment minister (centre), poses with delegates on a private/public sector mission to Georgetown, Guyana. From left to right are Gabriel Heron, Vice President of Markets, JAMPRO, Christopher McPherson, Special Advisor to the Minister, Diane Edwards, President of Jampro, Marlene Porter, Manager of Agribusiness, Jampro, Angus Young, Head of Regional Investment Banking & New Markets – NCB Capital Markets and Nicholas Sutherland, Manager, New Market Development, Jampro.

A Jamaican delegation of public and private sector entities has embarked on a mission to Georgetown, Guyana.

The mission, which ends on Friday, aligns with the government’s thrust to improve exports to the region.

It is also timely with both CARICOM states experiencing economic recovery after the fallout from the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Jamaica and Guyana have a shared history of good bilateral relations. With both our nations currently experiencing economic growth, strategically there are many mutual benefits to be explored on this mission to Guyana, where regional collaboration and partnership will be central to the business engagements of the mission,” said Minister of Industry, Investment and Commerce, Aubyn Hill.

Key areas for collaboration include agribusiness, financial services, infrastructure, manufacturing and professional services.

“The mission will cement business-to-business partnerships that will drive cross-border transactions in both investments and trade, of mutual benefit to Jamaica and Guyana,” Hill added.

JAMPRO, an agency in the Ministry of Industry, Investment and Commerce, is providing support to the ministry on the mission to Guyana, which includes 22 Jamaican entities and over 30 persons from the private sector along with the Jamaica National Agency for Accreditation (JANAAC) and Jamaica Special Economic Zone Authority (JSEZA).

Diane Edwards, President of JAMPRO, said: “this mission is outcome-oriented, ensuring that focus is given to enable tangible benefits from the mission, through strong business matchmaking activities to seal revenue opportunities for the future. The great regional challenge for 2022 is to consolidate the economic recovery of the region and lay the foundations for more inclusive Inter-Caribbean growth.”

The composition of the delegation complements the main areas of focus for the mission to Guyana, which are fresh produce, agri-processing, non-food manufacturing (including construction materials), financial services and consulting services (including accreditation/certification).

Jamaica and Guyana have experienced good bilateral relations over the years. As far back as July 1973 with the signing of the Treaty of Chaguaramas and more recently with the planned reactivation of the Guyana-Jamaica Joint Commission in 2018.

The mission will entail scheduled meetings with relevant government entities, and senior government officials as well as business-to-business (B2B) meetings specifically for the Jamaican delegation to explore opportunities with approximately 45 targeted potential business partners in Guyana.

