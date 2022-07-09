Hip-Hip-Hooray for Hennessy lovers! | Loop Jamaica

·7 min read
Hip-Hip-Hooray for Hennessy lovers! | Loop Jamaica
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News | Loop News
Hip-Hip-Hooray for Hennessy lovers!

44 minutes ago

J Wray & Nephew Ltd Regional Marketing Manager Kamal Powell (L) reached for his first sip of the evening, whipped up by bartender Andrew McKenzie.

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

What do artiste manager Romeich Major, dancehall veteran Bounty Killer, and JLP Councilor Andrew Bellamy have in common? A united love for Hennessy.

The cognac connoisseurs along with a select group of ‘hennfluencers’ received special bottles of Hennessy XO for their efforts in driving the brand’s portfolio locally.

All awardees are capable of selling or promoting Hennessy through their businesses, while others influence consumption in many ways.

Some members of the Hennessy global team were also present for the affair and were just as ecstatic about the synergy of the brand in Jamaica – it’s like no other.

The awardees comprised of Artiste Manager Romeich Major; and the owners of Janga’s Sound Bar and Grill, Ron Young and Jordan Weller; owner of the Ultimate Ultra Lounge Owen Reid; Clive Grannell; owner of Pier One Restaurant & Bar, Jason Russell; Owner of Miles Wholesale and Retail Liquor Store, Ian Miles; JLP Councilor Andrew Bellamy, and Hennessy’s top influencer Bounty Killer.

The veteran dancehall artiste teased patrons with a performance of a medley of hits that included his ’91 song Living Dangerously featuring Barrington Levy. This undoubtedly left patrons rocking and singing along.

Throughout the evening, guests were refreshed with signature Hennessy cocktails that were paired with hors d’oeuvres of a Jam-Mex fusion.

Other specially invited guests included Brian ‘Ribbie’ Chung, owner of Ribbiz Ocean Lounge and Ultra Lounge; fashion designer Errice Alicia, attorney-at-law and media personality Talia Soares, and Sharon Burke, president of Solid Agency Management, among others.

