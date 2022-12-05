Historic: Slain cop; first JCF member awarded ‘medal of excellence’ Loop Jamaica

Police Corporal, Oliver Mullings, who was killed in November, while on duty in Trench Town, was on Sunday posthumously awarded the Police Commissioner’s medal of excellence.

The policeman became the first member of the Jamaica Constabulary Force (JCF) to receive the special award, offered to Constabulary members for exemplary service.

The award was handed out at a special ceremony on Sunday, December 4, to unveil the headstone for the fallen policeman. This was held at Thetford Park ceremony in St Catherine.

The event took place a week after the JCF blundered when they hosted the Thanksgiving Service for the fallen policeman without the featured gun salute, rendered one of the highest honour.

The development left the family of the policeman and several JCF members fuming.

At the event on Sunday, the police commissioner spoke about the unfortunate glitch and explained how the JCF was prepared, as an organization, to work to become a stronger organization.

“We will not allow the JCF to be defined by the things that knock us down but by how we got up and pressed forward… today is one such event that cements this philosophy…” Commissioner of Police Major General Anderson said.

Corporal Mullings was killed while on foot patrol in the Trench Town community on October 20. The thanksgiving service for the late policeman was initially held on Sunday, November 27.

At the end of that event, however, several members of the Jamaica Constabulary Force were left fuming as the gun salute along with other activities was absent.

Members of the police high command as a result ordered an investigation, they also warned of swift corrective action once the findings were presented.