H&L launches new store concept on the north coast Loop Jamaica

Hardware & Lumber Limited (H&L) has launched a new store concept which brings its five banner brands under one roof to serve retail customers and trade professionals.

It is also debuting a courier company, Brown Box, to help online shoppers bring their purchases to their door.

“We already have 17 locations across the island, but this new store concept is the template for the evolution of how we will deliver the best brands and services to our trade and retail customers,” said Marcus Richards, Managing Director, Hardware & Lumber Limited.

Located on Main Street, Ocho Rios, with over 72,000 square feet, H&L Town Centre features H&L Rapid True Value, a hardware superstore; H&L Agro, an agricultural inputs provider; Regency Blinds, a manufacturer of custom blinds, shades, and awnings; Hardware & Lumber Wholesale and Brown Box.

In addition to being a forwarding service for clothing, small technology, and personal care items Jamaicans typically purchase online, Brown Box will differ from other couriers through its ability to ship large items like furniture, large appliances, and equipment.

The business segment was launched as an exclusive benefit for members of the H&L Loyalty programme.

“The new H&L Town Centre brings our scale, strength, and expertise under one roof, a proposition unlike anything else in the market,” said Richards. The company will roll out the town centre concept in its network to leverage robust traffic and conversion rates.