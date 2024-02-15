Hodgson hospitalised but stable after becoming ill at training session Loop Jamaica

Crystal Palace manager Roy Hodgson is in a stable condition in hospital after he became ill during training on Thursday, the club said.

Palace said the 76-year-old former England coach was undergoing tests.

“Everybody at the club sends their best wishes to Roy for a speedy recovery,” the Premier League club said.

Palace announced Hodgson had been “taken ill” less than an hour before he was due to hold a scheduled news conference to preview his team’s game against Everton on Monday.

“Following news that Roy Hodgson was taken ill during today’s training session, we can confirm that he is now stable and is currently undergoing tests in hospital,” the club later posted on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The news came amid reports Hodgson was set to be fired following a 3-1 defeat to Chelsea on Monday.

Palace have won only four of their last 19 games in all competitions and were five points above the relegation zone.

Hodgson is in his second stint in charge of the London club.

Former Eintracht Frankfurt coach Oliver Glasner has been linked with the job.

Hodgson was hired in March last year to replace Patrick Vieira and quickly led Palace to safety.

That initial deal lasted only until the end of the season, when he was rewarded with a one-year contract.

Hodgson was originally in charge of Palace from 2017-21 and then said he was retiring from coaching. He returned for a brief spell at Watford at the end of the 2021-22 season.