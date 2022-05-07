Hodgson’s Watford relegated after losing at Crystal Palace | Loop Jamaica

Hodgson's Watford relegated after losing at Crystal Palace
Watford’s Hassane Kamara reacts to being shown a red card, during the Premier League match against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park, London, Saturday May 7, 2022. (Yui Mok/PA via AP).

LONDON (AP) — Watford became the second team to be relegated from the English Premier League after losing at Crystal Palace 1-0 on Saturday.

Even if Roy Hodgson’s team won at Selhurst Park, it was still highly likely to go down. But survival was no longer mathematically possible after Wilfried Zaha’s match-clinching penalty in the 30th minute.

The 74-year-old Hodgson will leave Watford having failed in his short-term mission to prevent the club making an immediate return to the Championship.

The former England manager was hired in January after the club dropped into the bottom three and it is in next-to-last place, 12 points from safety with only three games remaining.

Last-placed Norwich’s relegation was sealed last weekend.

Jamaica News

$5m Scratchaz winner to stock shop, construct home with windfall

Another Jamaican is $5 million richer after purchasing a $500 Supreme Scratchaz ticket.
“I’ve been buying Scratchaz since it came out, and I’ve been winning small amounts,” said a thrilled S Daley.

Jamaica News

PM hints at likely criminal ploy behind residents/military clashes

‘Gov’t will not pull down Denham Town ZOSO’, he declares

Jamaica News

BOJ: Revealing cost for new banknotes would be a breach of contract

The Bank of Jamaica (BOJ) says that disclosing the cost for the banknotes would breach the contract it made with De La Rue, a UK-based company, to redesign and print the upgraded banknotes that will b

Sport

Fraser-Pryce and Mboma face-off in Nairobi on Saturday

On Sunday in Tokyo, Jamaica’s Megan Tapper takes on USA’s world record-holder Kendra Harrison in the 100m hurdles

Jamaica News

Probe launched after soldier accused of using rifle to hit resident

Residents accused of trying to block law enforcement officers from carrying out their duties

Entertainment

Driver pleads guilty in crash that killed Nicki Minaj’s dad

A hit-and-run driver pleaded guilty Friday in a suburban New York crash that killed the father of Nicki Minaj and was promised a year or less in jail, disappointing prosecutors and the hip hop star’s

