Holetown Festival returns with strong traditions Loop Barbados

The Chefette/Frosteez Flood-Lit Tattoo returned draped in sweet tradition and drew a large crowd as the Holetown Festival continued on Friday night at the Trents playing field in St James.

The week-long festival, which commenced on Monday 13, put the spotlight on the Barbados Police Service and a number of entertainers who commanded the attention of those who secured every vantage point around the barricaded pasture to take in the show.

After the official remarks, there were performances by Sisters in Harmony who rendered The Prayer; a dance by the Haynesville Youth Group and a demonstration by a group of cheerleaders from the Blackman and Gollop Primary School.

Calypsonian Ishiaka McNiel paid tribute to the Mighty Grynner with two highly entertaining renditions, one of which was Leggo I Hand, during which he masterfully mimicked the veteran’s signature movements and exclamations. Also making an appearance was reigning Pic-O-De-Crop king Quon who thrilled with his 2022 tune Animal Kingdom and teased with Brand New, one of his 2023 musical offerings.

Queen Archibald Cox left the audience in stitches during his brief comedy act while Mother Sally and the Sunshine Dancers demonstrated their artistry with their waistline and derriere movements. Dancin’ Africa and Mr Fuhnominon were also among the cast of entertainers who made appearances, with the latter performing daring fire-eating tricks.

The night’s performances were punctuated by skilful demonstrations by member of the Barbados Police Services who were traditionally the highlight of the Flood-Lit Tattoo. Although the extensive motorcycle and canine displays were noticeably missing from this year’s showcase, the precise movements of officers drew rounds of applause from the crowd. Their skills were on full display as they simultaneously marched, played and moved in and out of various formations. Another highlight of the night was Police Constable Tanya Maughn’s spine-thrilling rendition of Goodness of God which also drew a huge round of applause.

After their departure, the attention shifted from the central area of the pasture to the erected stage where the night’s entertainment continued with performances from reigning Soca Monarch Mikey and Festival Ambassador Hypasounds. Those who remained drew closer to the stage and welcomed both entertainers screams of excitement. While Mikey told them how to Enjoy Meh Life and conducted his chorus of Feting Family, Hypasounds got them to “dip” and “go don pon de pole”. The crowd willingly followed their every instruction up until Hypasounds’ final note before inviting them to take the party over to the Liming Tent which was erected adjacent to the Holetown Police Station.

