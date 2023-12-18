Holiday traffic changes in major St Ann towns start today Loop Jamaica

In anticipation of an influx of people and vehicular traffic in Ocho Rios and Brown’s Town in St Ann for the holiday period, the St Ann Municipal Corporation (SAMC) has announced several traffic changes to take effect this Monday.

The changes are to run until January 3, 2024, according to SAMC Chairman and Mayor of St Ann’s Bay, Sydney Stewart.

He told reporters at a press briefing at the corporation’s office in St Ann’s Bay last week that the adjustments are intended to accommodate the anticipated increased Christmas and New Year holiday activities by ensuring smooth traffic flow and facilitating vendors plying their merchandise in areas where this will be permitted for the holiday period.

“In Ocho Rios…, there will be no entry from Pablo’s on to Main Street. (Also), no vending will be allowed on Newlin Street and DaCosta Drive,” he outlined.

“All vendors should vend along Market Street… and the market environs… until Wednesday, January 3, 2024; all other arrangements remain the same,” said Stewart.

For Brown’s Town which traditionally generates a significantly high level of holiday activities and crowds, especially for the yearly Grand Market festivities, Stewart said some “crucial” adjustments will be made.

“No parking will be allowed on Main Street and Top Road, as this area will be used for pedestrians.

“The designated area for parking will be Addison Park Complex at a cost of $1,000 per day and $200 per hour. Notices will be posted,” the mayor informed.

If vehicle operators decide to park along the corridor, the vehicles will be clamped and the will only be released at a cost of $2,500, Stewart advised.

“Arrangements will be made to make sure your property is protected,” he assured.

The parish capital of St Ann’s Bay will maintain its existing traffic arrangements, as, according to Stewart, these have proven effective in facilitating vehicular flow without impeding pedestrians.

Meanwhile, Stewart underscored the municipal corporation’s commitment, and that of the various stakeholder agencies, to road safety.

“The understanding we received from the police is that they are going to have enough personnel on site and in different locations to make sure that everything can and will run smoothly,” he informed.

“We certainly want to ensure that we protect the general public, the motoring public, the pedestrian public, the vendors and the customers who are coming in to buy,” Stewart indicated.