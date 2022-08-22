Holidaymakers can visit drug lord Pablo Escobar’s Mexican Mansion Loop Jamaica

Adventurous tourists looking for an unusual holiday in the sun can stay at Pablo Escobar’s former Mexican mansion.

Casa Malca, located in Tulum, just down Mexico’s Caribbean coast from Cancun was abandoned after Escobar – once the world’s wealthiest-ever drug lord – who died in 1993.

He reportedly used it for meetings with the Mexican drug traffickers who helped him flood the US with cocaine in the 1980s.

Now owned by the Colombian art dealer Lio Malca, the mansion was discovered in 2003, a decade after Escobar’s death. It was purchased by Malca in 2012, taking another two years of work to preserve the original aspects of the construction and become a space for tourists and lovers of art.

Several celebrities, such as actress Cara Delevingne and model Elle Macpherson, have visited.

Thanks to Malca’s renovations, a building that once had reinforced walls to withstand gunfire and a tunnel to hide and escape, now has indigenous buildings for meditation, as well as a private cenote in the pool area and a spa.