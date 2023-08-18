Holness accuses PNP of weaponizing current IC probe Loop Jamaica

Prime Minister Andrew Holness says none of the Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) parliamentarians he has spoken to so far have indicated that they are under probe for illicit enrichment by the Integrity Commission.

Holness has also chastised the Opposition People’s National Party (PNP) for weaponising the current Integrity Commission probe, and using it for “political gimmickry”.

The prime minister broke his silence on the matter while on a tour in a section of Clarendon on Thursday, this after Opposition Leader Mark Golding challenged him to tell the country whether any of the JLP’s parliamentarians were under probe.

“Are there members of my party who’ve been written to for this crime of illicit enrichment? My straight answer is that I’ve asked as far as and wide, and I have not gotten that response from everyone, but as far as I have been told, ‘No’,” said Holness.

The Integrity Commission is currently investigating six parliamentarians for illicit enrichment. An official of the commission confirmed that the politicians have been informed of the investigation.

According to Holness, the commission has written to persons “almost daily, but I have not heard anyone in my political party being written to for this matter of illicit enrichment”.

He then took issue with the way in which PNP Members of Parliament (MPs) and senators have gone about posting on social media that they have not been contacted by the Integrity Commission as part of their probe.

The PNP has stated that none of its parliamentarians or senators are under any probe for illicit enrichment.

“What has been done with each person coming out and saying, ‘No, I haven’t been written to’, who genuinely can say that they are telling the truth?” Holness asked.

“I could have asked, and someone could have said, ‘No, I haven’t been written to’, because they could not have gotten the letter. The letter may have been sent somewhere, and then they come to me afterwards and they say, ‘You know I didn’t get the letter’.

“So, in other words, this process is just political gimmickry that the Opposition is doing,” the prime minister declared.

He said both the present Administration and the Opposition were part of the process of creating the Integrity Commission.

“Let us support the process as it is, and let it work,” Holness urged the PNP.

Meanwhile, Holness defended the Cabinet’s policy decision of not commenting on any matter involving the commission.

He also agreed, in principle, with the gag order placed on the Integrity Commission, which states that it cannot comment or reveal details on any investigations until a report is submitted to Parliament.

The gag clause, said Holness, is a “protection for due process”.

“This business of trying to try people before an investigation is not the due process of our jurisprudence,” he stated.

Some civil society groups have been calling for the names of the six people to be released, and for such individuals to proceed on leave until the probe is completed.